by Joyce Fragale

We had a wonderful brisk autumn morning for our “Walk to School” day last Friday. Everyone was respectful, safe, and looked as though they were having a wonderful time. A big thank you to Terri Woodruff from Healthy Acadia for helping organize this event, our own Machias Memorial High School (MMHS) Cross Country Team, and our Machias Fire Department, for keeping our students safe during our walk.