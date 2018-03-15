Rose M. Gaffney principal’s message

by Joyce Fragale

It was wonderful to have some of our first responders on hand this week for Fire Prevention Day. A huge thank you to Joe Thompson and Andy McKenna for doing such a wonderful job of educating our students in fire safety and for bringing their gear so that the children could see first hand what a firefighter looks and sounds like in a rescue situation. A special shout out to our very own in-house firefighter Mrs. Becky Lee who not only organized the visit but also geared up and joined in the trainings.