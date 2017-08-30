Roque Bluffs Gallery to host ‘Black and White’ exhibit

The Roque Bluffs Art Gallery and Learning Center will be holding its third art exhibit of the season Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The theme of this art showing is “Simply Black and White”, and nine artists will display their black and white creations. Whether it’s photography, paintings, sketching, or glass art, it has to be in a black and white format.

“We have a fantastic lineup of very talented artists and I know we will have something for everyone’s taste” said Bob McCollum, the organizer.