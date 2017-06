Roque Bluffs Community Chapel, at 3 Schoppee Point Road in Roque Bluffs, will open its doors and its 16th season of Sunday evening services on June 11th at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join in worship with this Christ-centered community. Pastor David Gardiner, Jonesboro Union Church and Roque Bluffs Community Chapel will speak. Hospitality and refreshments will follow the service.