Painting: Bursting Crab Apple Plein air painter Robin Rier of Jonesport, captured the unbelievable apple blossoms of Spring, 2017.

Submitted photo

Our chosen “Artist of the Week” is Robin Rier of Jonesport. Rier says she is inspired by the scenery around her, and tries to mimic her surroundings onto her canvas. Rier said she works mostly in oil paints, and hopes to share the true beauty of the coast of Maine with her work. You can follow her at www.robinrier.com.