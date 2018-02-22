Road wins for Lady Clippers

by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias Clippers and Lady Clippers went on a three-game road trip to the Bay State and New York for games on February 3rd, 4th and 5th.

On the 3rd, the Lady Clippers met Hampshire College for the second time this season. On November 4th, the Clippers defeated the Black Sheep 72 - 25.

The second meeting would be similar when the two teams met on February 3rd in Amherst, Mass. UMM led 22-11 after a quarter and 32-20 at the half-time break. The Clippers coasted through the second half to a 75-26 win.