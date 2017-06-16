Riots dominate PVC track

by Phil Stuart

The Orono Red Riot girls and boys completely dominated action in the Penobscot Valley Conference small school outdoor track championships at Foxcroft Academy on May 29.

The Red Riot girls, led by outstanding meet performer Hannah Steelman, racked up 172 points to 133 for runner up Caribou. The rest of the field included George Stevens Academy 87, Central 51, Penquis Valley 41, Dextr 35, Narraguagus 17, Washington Academy 14, Searsport 9, Piscataquis 6, Bucksport 5, and Greenville 4.