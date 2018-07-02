Richard Arthur Purington - East Machias

Richard Arthur Purington, 73, beloved husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, cousin​ and friend passed away on ​June 23, 2018 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Bangor. He was born at home in East Machias on May 18, 1945 to Raymond and Carrie (Elder) Purington. He ​attended grade school in East Machias and ​graduated from Washington Academy. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served in the Vietnam War. After his years of service, he married his high school sweetheart, Judy Hanson, in 1970 and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage together.