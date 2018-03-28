Rhythms of the Heart film presentation

Honoring the life of Passamaquoddy craftsman David Moses Bridges

The Grand Theatre, in partnership with the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center and the Abbe Museum, is proud to present “Rhythms of the Heart”, a film by Maine filmmaker Thom Willey. This is the story of David Moses Bridges, a Passamaquoddy craftsman who specialized in birch bark canoe making and basketry. David balanced his family life, artwork, and culture while undergoing treatment for cancer. His legacy is one of perseverance, tradition, and passion.