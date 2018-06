by Nancy Beal

Three members of Jonesport’s Sawyer Memorial Congregational Church came to Jonesport selectmen June 6 to press their case for the clock they hope one day to put back in a new steeple atop their church. Last fall, the 100-year-old steeple was brought down by workers in cranes dismantling it board by rotten board. Down too came the brass bell that had once tolled the hour and the clock that told it when to ring.