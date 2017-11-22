Rep. Tuell to poll fishermen on issues facing industry

Representative Will Tuell (R-East Machias) is seeking input from area fishermen on a host of topics that could impact the industry in the years to come.

“I have done my best to serve fishermen since I won a seat in the Legislature,” Tuell said. “Whether you haul traps, dig clams, drag for scallops, or work on the water in some other way, this is your industry, and I need to know what you want in order to best serve our Down East fishing communities, and this survey is the best way I can reach the most fishermen at any one time.”