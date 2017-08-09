Renowned organist to play in Perry

The Nash-Wolfe Concert, featuring renowned Down East organist Kevin Birch from Bangor, will be presented on the David Wallace organ at the Perry Congregational Church on Sunday, August 22 at 4 p.m. Playing familiar hymns and classical pieces from the organ repertoire, Kevin is well known for his skill and ability in making fine music accessible to the public. There is no admission charge, but a free-will offering will be received to help cover the costs of this special occasion.