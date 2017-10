He might’ve been called Mr. Jacksonville, so when the Norman E. Bagley Memorial Bridge was dedicated last week it was most fitting and special.

Flags and firetrucks and a handful of local officials marked the occasion, and a very poignant YouTube of the bridge itself is really remarkable.

Norman gave many years to East Machias as a selectman, and he assumed many other roles as needed. His ready grin and friendly demeanor were recognized all over town.