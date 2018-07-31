Relations still chilly on Jonesport’s Ice Hill South

by Nancy Beal

As part of the legal process that towns must go through to abandon or discontinue municipal services on a public way, Jonesport selectmen held a public hearing July 25 on removing Ice Hill South from the list of town roads. Expectations were that, based on past conversations with the stakeholders, the hearing would reveal that all were in agreement with the planned discontinuance and that a formal special town meeting would follow, confirming and memorializing the abandonment of that lane.