Rehabilitation department receives generous gift for equipment

The Down East Community Hospital Rehabilitation Department was recently the recipient of a generous donation $8,800. An anonymous donor provided the funding that enabled the department to purchase two new pieces of equipment for their gym. The items purchased were a total body ergometer and a recumbent stepper. This new equipment will assist therapists in providing treatment to patients with multitude of diagnoses, while also allowing them the opportunity to expand the practice and services offered to the residents of Washington County. Rehabilitation