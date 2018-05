Wesley’s Fun Run and 5k will take place this year on Saturday, June 9 in East Machias.

Both events will feature prizes for first, second and third place female and male finishers. The 5k race will also feature a walker category.

Register by May 20 and get a free race t-shirt! There will be a random prize drawing for all finishers.

All Fun Run participants are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume, children and adults, too!