Machias

Registration open for 77th Maine Agricultural Trades Show

Please join the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry at the Augusta Civic Center, January 9 - 11, 2018, as we celebrate year 77 of the Maine Agricultural Trades Show. Our 2018 show title “Maine Agriculture: Exploring Connections”  emphasizes the growth of our local markets, quality of our farms and products, and the value we place in sustainability for the future of Maine agriculture. The Agricultural Trades Show is an educational experience and the place to connect and build opportunities.

EditorOct 25,2017
