Reenactors draw crowds to Battle of the Rim

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A thin orange strip of tape on Machias’ White’s Point separated 2018 from 1777 last Sunday when the Machias Committee of Safety once again stood shoulder to shoulder with the Passamaquoddy, exchanging fire with a British ship on the Machias. Hundreds of people attended the reenactment, even after it was rescheduled once due to stormy weather. The parking lot was full, and pedestrians lined the dike’s guardrail to get a better view.