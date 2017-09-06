Machias

Reenacting history

On Saturday, August 24 the Starboard Cove Community Club hosted an open house at Starboard village’s little red schoolhouse, maintained by the club. Normally, every odd year includes a historic reenactment, such as the one pictured here from 2015. However, this year the association opened the schoolhouse and dedicated the new Little Free Library built to hold books outside the schoolhouse. On every even year, the club hosts a lobster roll and fish chowder public supper, to raise funds for the maintenance of the historic building. Photos courtesy Starboard Cove Community Club.

EditorSep 06,2017
