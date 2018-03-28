Machias

Reed Pond charr restored

by V. Paul Reynolds

The American Fisheries Society recently presented the fisheries division of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIF&W) with a national award for cutting-edge work in the restoration of the native Arctic charr to Big Reed Pond in Piscataquis County.

Although the project was the work of many biologists and funded by a wide array of grant partners, northern Maine state fisheries biologist Frank Frost was singled out in the award for his dedication and diligent work on this fish restoration project.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorMar 28,2018
Related Posts
No image
‘Cold weather, warm water’
No image
News of the Hannah Weston Chapter, DAR
No image
Four Hands Around Deer Hunting