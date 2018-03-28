Reed Pond charr restored

by V. Paul Reynolds

The American Fisheries Society recently presented the fisheries division of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIF&W) with a national award for cutting-edge work in the restoration of the native Arctic charr to Big Reed Pond in Piscataquis County.

Although the project was the work of many biologists and funded by a wide array of grant partners, northern Maine state fisheries biologist Frank Frost was singled out in the award for his dedication and diligent work on this fish restoration project.