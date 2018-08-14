Redcoats, Chief Neptune to meet again on the Machias

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

On Saturday, Aug. 18, drivers on Route 1 will get more than a pastoral view of the Machias River. Instead of the odd seagull and the reflection of spruce trees, they’ll see five redcoats paddling upriver in a two-masted boat, reenacting a British attempt to lay siege to Machias. The redcoats will be met by a crowd of armed patriots, including Will Neptune, whose ninth great-grandfather, Chief Joseph Neptune, took the famous ‘long shot’ that killed a British soldier and turned the British running away from Machias, again.