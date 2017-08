by Phil Stuart

The 4th Annual Dale C. Lincoln Kids One-Mile Fun Run held on July 3 in Eastport drew a record number of participants this year.

Sixty-two young runners finished the Lincoln One-Miler named in honor of Dale C. Lincoln of Perry, an early pioneer in Washington county running who also is in the Maine Running Hall of Fame.

Andrew Burke of Pembroke covered the course in 6:08 with Tabor Helton and Lulu Calame finishing second and 3rd in 6:19 and 6:58.