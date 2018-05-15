Rashel Genevieve Ellsmore, 85, passed away on March 30, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was surrounded by her loving family. Rashel was born Feb 6, 1933 to Abe and Pearl Waisman in New York. She graduated from Hunter College, New York and went on to teach K-12 in Maine where she lived for many years before moving to Tallahassee. She later received her Master’s Degree in Special Education. Rashel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; her son, Stefan; and brother, Warner.