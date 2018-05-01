Ranked Choice Voting 101

Jon Monroe will present on how Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) will work, including differences in casting ballots, how ballots are counted, and common concerns about RCV arising from recent legislative and judicial decisions. Monroe is the League of Women Voters Outreach Specialist and previously served with the elections division of the office of the Maine Secretary of State. He holds a doctorate in political science from Michigan State University.

The event will be held Saturday, May 12 at 1 p.m. at the University of Maine at Machias in Science Building room 102.