Ramona G. Emerson Jonesport

Ramona G. Emerson of Jonesport passed away September 27, 2017. She was born December 12, 1943, the daughter of Laurence and Hazel (Carter) Tucker.

She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Call and husband Fred of Harrington, and brother Glenwood Tucker and wife Charlotte of Ellsworth. She is also survived by her sons Michael Emerson, and Dana Emerson and wife April, both of Jonesport, and daughters Crystal Emerson of Jonesport, and Lori Ann Farnsworth and husband Nathaniel of Addison.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband George Hurley Emerson, sister Marilyn Chandler, and grandson Colby W. Emerson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sawyer Memorial Congregational Church in Jonesport, Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2 p.m.