Raiders softball sweeps Lady Blue Devils

by Phil Stuart

The Washington Academy Raiders girls softball squad swept a pair of games from the Lady Blue Devils of Calais on May 17th in the border city.

Lydia Day was the key for the Raiders as the senior posted back to back shutouts.

In the opening game Day battled Calais freshman Olivia Huckins.

The game remained scoreless for three innings with the Raiders delivering the only run of the game in the fourth. Day kept Toby Cole’s club off the scoreboard while fanning 10 batters and allowing just two hits in the seven inning contest.

