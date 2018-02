by Phil Stuart

With recent victories over the Orono Red Riots and Calais Blue Devils, the Washington Academy Raider boys are currently 11-5 with road games remaining at Old Town and John Bapst.

On Jan. 25 Barry Terrell’s Raiders hosted the Orono Red Riots at Gardner Gym in East Machias which resulted in a great fourth quarter Raider comeback to pull out a win.

Orono held a 14-10 first quarter lead and a 34-27 half-time.