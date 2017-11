by Phil Stuart

The Washington Academy (WA) Raiders Volleyball squad virtually assured themselves of a spot in the first ever Class C state championship game with a 3-2 Oct. 17 win over Woodland on the Dragons’ home court.

Woodland, Calais and Washington Academy were the only three schools with a realistic chance of going deep into the playoffs and with the win, WA should be able to coast into the title game with a Woodland, Calais showdown in the semi-finals.