Raiders basketball in full swing

by Phil Stuart

After getting off to a 2-0 start with a come-from-behind victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats, an easy road win at Calais, following a home loss to highly-rated Hermon and a lopsided defeat on the road at MDI, Barry Terrell’s Raiders hosted the purple Panthers of Waterville in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Normally the Washington Academy Raiders (WA) play schools from the Penobscot Valley conference in the Big East League, but this year the schools have added a team from the Kennebec Valley conference.