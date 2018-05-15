Rae Ann Oakes - East Machias

Rae Ann Oakes, 64, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend was called to Heaven as she was surrounded by her family on Monday, May 7th, 2018.

She was born June 2, 1953, the daughter of Raymond and Ethel Ramsey. Rae Ann attended schools in Orono.

Rae Ann was married to Peter Oakes for 45 years and had two children, Travis and Tina.

Rae Ann was a mom, nannie and auntie to many of those who met and loved her. She has touched many lives and will forever be loved and missed.