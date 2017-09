by Phil Stuart

Although there are not too many local road races Downeast in the fall, they are pretty abundant in other areas.

The Suddy 5K will be held in Eastport Saturday, Sept. 9. The one - mile Fun Run will start at Shead High School at 8:45 a.m. The 5K is slated to start at 9 a.m. The starting line is down over the hill from Shead High School. The race goes down through the South end before doing a loop back to Shead High by way of Water Street and Clark Street.