Quoddy Tides founder honored in MPA Hall of Fame

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The most easterly paper published in the U.S. just turned 50, and for its birthday The Quoddy Tides founder is being inducted into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame.

Winifred French started The Quoddy Tides in 1968, and the twice-monthly newspaper continues today under the stewardship of her son, Edward French.

“It really started around our dining room table at our house,” said Edward. “She would do the layouts there and eventually moved to a building downtown.”