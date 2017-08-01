Quoddy League remembered

by Phil Stuart

The Quoddy Baseball League in Washington County is just a memory. now but years ago it was a major part of many Downeasters’ lives. Men’s baseball hasn’t been very active Downeast for over three decades, and it is doubtful that it will ever return due to the lack of interest at the high school level.

In the 1950s, the Quoddy League might have been at it’s best. For most of that decade the three most dominant teams were the Jonesport Jets, the Eastport Lobsters and the Dixie Eagles.