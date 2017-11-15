Quoddy league fall baseball

by Phil Stuart

Back in the days of the Quoddy Baseball League, it was not uncommon for the league playoffs to take place in September and some years they even stretched into October.

Recently a teammate of mine on the Machias Bruins for ten years, Dickie Norton, dropped off a photo of the 1970 Machias Bruins baseball team. Dickie was a great teammate and one of the best clutch hitters that I had the privilege of playing with in my ten years as a member of the Machias Bruins.