The Quoddy League in 1965

by Phil Stuart

The Quoddy Baseball League in 1965 featured seven teams, which included the Beals Braves, Campobello Islanders, Cutler Naval Base, Bucks Harbor Air Base, Cutler Cardinals, Machias Bruins and Pleasant Point Indians.

The Indians got off to their best start ever that year with aging veteran Bobby Wade on the mound and some solid hitters like Jiggs Mitchell, Tim Newel, Red Sapiel, Billy Altvator, Togue Small and Bill Holman.

The Indians got off to an 8-0 start and would try to win number 9 on August 10 at Machias against the Bruins.