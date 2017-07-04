Putt Off decides scramble

by Phil Stuart

June 7th Senior Scrambles at Barren View Golf Course in Jonesboro was decided by a putt-off.

The first three teams all recorded -4 while the 4th, 5th and 6th place teams recorded a -2.

Julien Whitney teamed up with Fred Morgan, Jim Golike and Nancy Cunliffe to take home the big prize money. Last week’s winners were Jane Hooper, Stan Fitzhenry, Clint Libby and Gary Willey grabbed second place. The mayor of Bach Bay—Wayne Smith—together with Gail Berry, Ed Boland and Gordie Faulkingham finished 3rd.