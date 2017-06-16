Puckerbrush—the outdoor experience with the strange name

Photo: Tim Beal prepares the area in preparation for rendering birch oil. This and many other bushcraft demonstrations will be on display at the Puckerbrush Primitive Gathering in Columbia, Maine starting Friday, July 21 and running through the weekend. Photo by Larry Bunchen.

by RJ Heller

In Maine we have plenty of ground on which to lose oneself and let’s face it, this is a big place. For many that arrive looking for a remote area to experience nature and that long-ago life we all once had, well, Maine is the place to do that.