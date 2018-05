by Nancy Beal

The state’s second largest electric company, Emera Maine (formerly Bangor Hydro-Electric Company) brought its request for the third rate increase in five years to Eastern Maine last week (May 1) in three hearings that were linked by simulcast between Machias, Presque Isle and Orono. Each attracted one of the three Public Utilities Commission (PUC) commissioners who will act on the rate hike request next month.