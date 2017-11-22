Public invited to Gates House Annual Christmas Party
The Machiasport Historical Society invites the public to join us in our traditional 1800s style celebration, with mulled cider, holiday treats, music, and carol singing. This is a family fun celebration to kick off the Christmas Season!
The party is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Gates House, 344 Port Road/Rt. 92, Machiasport. Call Barbara Maloy
The historic Gates House will be decorated in balsam and candles for the Machiasport Historical Society’s Annual Christmas Party. Submitted photo