The Machiasport Historical Society invites the public to join us in our traditional 1800s style celebration with mulled cider, holiday treats, music and carol singing. This is a family fun celebration to kick off the Christmas Season!

The party is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Gates House, 344 Port Road/Rt. 92, Machiasport. Call Barbara Maloy at 255-8860 for more information.