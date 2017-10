The Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben will host a talk given by Larry Smith on the cottages of Grindstone Neck at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.

The Grindstone Neck section of Winter Harbor was formed in 1889 by a group called The Gouldsboro Land Improvement Company with the idea of creating a summer colony, much like that of Bar Harbor. Many of the buildings on the neck were designed by Lindley Johnson and Wilson Eyre.