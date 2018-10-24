Public invited to discuss new deputies at countywide meeting Oct. 30

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Washington County Commissioners have scheduled another public discussion to gather feedback on the proposed addition of three new deputies to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Early this year the commissioners held a series of public conversations about the possibility of adding three new deputies to the county law enforcement branch. The addition would increase the countywide tax by approximately $400,000 in 2019 when all of the necessary equipment must also be purchased, then go down in 2020 and 2021.