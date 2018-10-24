Machias

Public invited to discuss new deputies at countywide meeting Oct. 30

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Washington County Commissioners have scheduled another public discussion to gather feedback on the proposed addition of three new deputies to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Early this year the commissioners held a series of public conversations about the possibility of adding three new deputies to the county law enforcement branch. The addition would increase the countywide tax by approximately $400,000 in 2019 when all of the necessary equipment must also be purchased, then go down in 2020 and 2021.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanOct 24,2018
Related Posts
No image
Ignoring the voters on Medicaid is perilous for Augusta
Bad little moose
Philip Richard Dodge Machias
Advertisement

Advertise here

Call

(207) 669-8218