PRSWDD towns mull waste disposal options

by Nancy Beal

Jonesport has long chafed under its share of costs at Pleasant River Solid Waste Disposal District, the Route 1 transfer station in Columbia Falls to which it and five other neighboring towns take their household waste, recyclables and demolition debris. (In addition to Jonesport, PRSWDD is made up of Addison, Beals Columbia, Columbia Falls and Jonesboro.) Several years ago, a move to withdraw from that trash cooperative was defeated at Jonesport’s town meeting. Another choice to stay or leave could be in the near future.