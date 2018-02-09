PRSWDD releases scale weight figures, sets 2018 budget

by Nancy Beal

Totals from the six towns that make up the Pleasant River Solid Waste Disposal District indicating how much trash their townsmen deposited on scales at the Columbia Falls Route 1 facility were shared by Jonesport Selectman Harry Fish with his colleagues at their weekly meeting last week. Scales at PRSWDD include a large truck scale and a small scale in the office for trash brought in that is not in the designated bags sold at PRWSDD and from town offices.