Proposed tax could hike home care funding

by Ruth Leubecker

An initiative to establish access to home care for thousands of disabled and senior Mainers is gaining signatures in a campaign to be placed on the November 18 ballot.

“It’s wrong that so many families in Washington County and across Maine have to make impossible choices to care for their loved ones,” said Mike Tipping, communications director of the Maine People’s Alliance. “No one should have to go deep into debt to care for their parents. No veteran should be forced from their home because they can’t afford care.”