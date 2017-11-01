Proposed Emera rate hike spurs heated comments

by Ruth Leubecker

Emera Maine, seeking to build a substation to service island communities, has requested a rate hike likely to add $3.60 to the average electric bill.

The Bangor-based company has asked the Maine Public Utilities Commission to grant a 12 percent increase on its customers’ distribution rates. This could amount to an overall increase of 5 percent on all residential bills, which would mean a revenue increase of 12 percent to Emera Maine.