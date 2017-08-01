Machias

Project HOPE to have two area locations

by Ruth Leubecker

Collaboration, long seen as a successful undertaking Downeast, will soon enter a new arena with Project HOPE, a law enforcement initiative aimed at tackling drug abuse.

“We copycatted the program from Scarborough, and we partner with Healthy Acadia,” explained Glenn Moshier, Ellsworth police chief. “Dottie Small, a detective with us, is currently working with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Hopefully, in the next two months there will be two starting up in Washington County.”

EditorAug 01,2017
