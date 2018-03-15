Prison seen as rollercoaster over next few weeks

by Ruth Leubecker

The fight to keep the Downeast Correctional Facility open may still be on a long road, but it’s taken a few new turns.

“It’s an uphill climb,” Rep. Will Tuell reflected on the weekend. “It will be a rollercoaster for the next six weeks, until we adjourn on April 18.”

According to Tuell, those seven critical votes may no longer be needed. “We have a few more roles to play out,” he says. “We may need those seven votes, or not. We won’t need them if it’s not considered an emergency.