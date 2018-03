by Ruth Leubecker

“Right now LD 1794 (An Act to Fund the Downeast Correctional Facility) is parked in the House. We don’t have the two-thirds vote to pass it as an emergency,” says Sen. Joyce Maker. “Will is working very hard on the next step. It is not dead, and may end up on the table in Appropriations. This means basically it will depend on money and continued support.”