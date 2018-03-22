Prison employees ask union to fight for back pay and benefits

John Mills, center, worked at DCF for more than 19 years. “We want to correct the injustice that has been done to us,” said Mills, pointing out that DCF is fully funded until June 30. “What we want is a minimum — and we think only fair out of common decency — put us back on pay status until this is settled. We’ve got families, we’ve got bills, we’ve got babies to support,” said Mills. “We didn’t walk off our jobs. We were forced off.” Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon